New Geneva
Rose Marie Vincent Loring, 90, died peacefully, October 8, 2020, at her home.
Friends will be received in the New Geneva Baptist Church, Front Street, New Geneva, today from 2 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service. Interment follows in Beverly Hills Memorial Cemetery, Westover, W.Va. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. CDC recommendations will be observed at the church.
For complete obituary, please see www.herod-rishel.com
