Uniontown
Rose Marie Vukelich, 97, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Lafayette Manor.
She was born April 24, 1922, in Keitserville, to the late Joseph and Kathryn Poviavitch Yurick.
Rose Marie was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown. She had an angels voice and loved singing at her church. Rose loved her gardening, working in her yard and painting, and always did her best in giving herself to her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Peter R. Vukelich; brothers Joseph, JR., John R. and Steve Yurick; sisters Mary Price, Kathryn Kubacka, Anna Brownfield, Helen Wallace and Bertha Hawkins.
Rose Marie is survived by her beloved daughter, Karehn Sankovich of San Antonio, Texas; and devoted son, Richard Vukelich and wife Phyllis of Uniontown; grandson Jim Sankovich; granddaughter Kimberly Manganello and husband Glen and their son, Joseph, whom she never got to meet; several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current circumstances, private funeral arrangements are under the care of the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Uniontown.
The family would like to thank everyone at Lafayette Manor for their loving care and to RN Debbie Kelly, who was with her when she passed. To Amedisys staff, especially Linda for her extra loving caring and to Susan from St. Mary Church, who visited her regularly and gave her Communion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.