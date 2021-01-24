Whitsett
Rose M. Mihalcin, loving aunt and sister, 85, of Whitsett, passed away January 21, 2021, after battling a chronic illness. She was born December 23, 1935, a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary TuckerMihalcin.
Rose always had a story to tell whether it was from her days in the coal mines or of the people she met or saw perform when she worked at the Twin Coaches Supper Club, she was ready to wow you with her quick wit and memories.
Rose loved sitting on her porch swing watching the Youghiogheny River flow by her home while waiting for the deer and the birds to come out for their daily snack. Sometimes you could even catch her on the riverbank with a fishing pole in her hand waiting for the next big catch.
Most of all, Rose loved her family. She enjoyed talking with her family and friends and sharing the day's events with them. She enjoyed holiday gatherings with her extended family, especially if it involved a good steak.
Rose will be greatly missed by her family: niece, Charisse "Sherry" Adams of Whitsett; brother, Paul "Bob" Mihalcin (Winny) of Star Junction; sisters, Susan Hall (Jacob) of Belle Vernon, Mary Batronis of Florida and Karen Scanlan (Bruce) of West Virginia. Rose also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and four-legged family members who already miss her very much.
Rose was preceded in death by her siblings, Steve Mihalcin, Margaret Barcovtch, Elanor Barbus, Darlene Basista, Kathryn Verba and John Mihalcin.
In honoring Rose's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 30, at the Olive Branch Cemetery, Belle Vernon.
Donations can be made in Rose's memory to the American Cancer Society or Fayette Friends of Animals.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
