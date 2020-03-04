Edenborn
Rose Mosley, a daughter of the late Melwood Davis and Susie Brown, was born December 24, 1932, in Birmingham, Ala. Our Rose passed away Friday, February 27, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
Rosie was a long-time resident of Edenborn. She was the loving, supporting matriarch of her family. Her journey included being a notable employee of Uniontown Hospital, where she worked for many years in the housekeeping department. Upon retirement, she spent leisurely time in her home and garden.
She had unique wit and humor, fondly appreciated by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Her cooking skills were grand, marked by some of the best cinnamon rolls in the world and her famous peanut butter icing, although for some reason she could not toast bread without burning it. We hold on to the laughter and allow healing in our hearts.
She will be greatly missed by those who survive her and was undoubtedly a testament of honor in her family legacy.
She is survived by her eight children, Bernadette Gosha, Beatrice Mosley, Brenda Mosley Moore, Lisa Mosley, Beverly Whethers, Charles Mosley Jr., Sandra Mosley-Poon, Mark Mosley; 12 grandchildren, Rachael Whethers, Rhonda Whethers, Shelly Mosley-Facchine, Marquitta Gosha, Nichole Mosley, Andrew Mosley, Gabrielle Gosha, Danielle Gosha, Aaron Poon, Rhandi Whethers, Shawn Mosley, Rashad Craig; 10 great-grandchildren, Rhiana Whethers, Jayden Whethers, Kameara Jones, Breilei Whethers, Raelin Whethers, Azeriya Hodge, Elysse Gosha-Baker, Jaxsen Whethers, Bray-lee Balchick, Journi Facchine; 1 great-great-grandchild, JayVian Whethers; sister Barbara Brantley; and a host of other family members.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Mosley Sr.; daughter Benita Mosley; sisters Christine Gravitt, Patricia Burden, Dorothy Davis, Mary White; and brother Melvin Davis.
Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, March 6, in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Interment will follow immediately after the service.
All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.