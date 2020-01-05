Rose Myers, 88, peacefully passed away in her home Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was born July 14, 1931.
Rose is survived by her son, Barry Miller; two daughters, Carol Shuba and Jamie Fant, and her son, Ted Myers.
She had two sons that preceded her in death, James Myers and Richard Myers. She also has a number of sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close friends, who will all miss her.
Viewing will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 5, at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, January 6, in the funeral home. Interment to follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Tributes welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
