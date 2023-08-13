Rose Pinardi Horka, 97, of Brownsville, passed away, in her home, Tuesday, August 8, 2023.
She was born October 22, 1925, in Allison, a daughter of the late Peter and Mary Bartoli Pinardi.
Following graduation in 1943, from Redstone High School in Republic, she worked for several years before marrying her husband, Frank, in 1950, a marriage that lasted 72 years!
She and Frank loved going dancing (particularly polka dances), enjoyed trips to the casino, and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Rose was a lifelong parishioner at the former St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church of Brownsville, and currently, The Historic Church of St. Peter, where she was a member of The Confraternity of Christian Mothers. She was also a member of The Rosa Garabaldi Lodge at The Sons of Italy in Brownsville, where she enjoyed playing bocci.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her son, Frank, Jr.; as well as three brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her son, Steven; her daughter-in-law, Connie; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, the time of a prayer service, Monday, August 14, in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12:30 p.m. in The Historic Church of St. Peter - Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Efren Ambre as celebrant. Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
