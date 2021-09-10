Masontown
Rose Popovich, 96, of Masontown, passed away September 7, 2021 at her home with her son and daughter-in-law.
Friends will be received in JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 9th, and until 10 a.m. Friday, the hour of service in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father Stephan Gresh officiating. Interment follows in St. Marys’ Nativity Russian Orthodox Cemetery Masontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.