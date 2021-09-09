Masontown
Rose Popovich, 96, of Masontown, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in her home, with her son and daughter-in-law.
She was born July 19, 1925, in Sunshine, a daughter of the late George and Mary Koshi.
Before retiring, she was employed as a Clerk at Foodland, Union Market, and Ben Franklin stores. Rose enjoyed crocheting, making dolls, clothes, and baking.
In addition to her parents, Rose was predeceased by her husband, Charles Popovich Jr.; daughter Sandra M. Popovich; and brothers and sisters. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Charles G. Popovich Sr. and wife Patricia; grandchildren, Lisa Burdett and husband Duncan, Charles G. “C.J.” Popovich Jr. and wife Nicole Lovett; great-grandsons, Brian Burdett and Lucas Burdett; and her great-granddaughter, Tenley Popovich.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 9, and until the 10 a.m. hour of service Friday, September 10, in the funeral home chapel, with Father Stephan Gresh officiating. Interment follows in St. Marys Nativity Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Masontown.
