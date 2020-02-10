Masontown
Rose Rebecca Barnes Swift of Masontown died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the age of 98.
She was born April 7, 1921, in Nilan.
Rose was the daughter of Henry Clay Barnes and Harriet Love Barnes.
Rose was a loving mother, who loved to read and care for her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence T. Swift, a daughter, Joyce Swift Wilson and son, Kenneth Swift.
She leaves behind sons, Lawrence R. Swift, George W. Swift, David (Debbie) Swift, Robert (Ruthann) Swift, Leslie W. Swift and Henry J. Swift and daughters, Ruth (William) Fronczek and Harriet Swift Hudock.
Rose had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be missed by us all.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by BERNARD M. TOWNSEND FUNERAL HOME in Masontown and will be private by her request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.