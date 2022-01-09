North Ridgeville, Ohio formerly of Republic
Rose Rundelli Marini, 96, of North Ridgeville, Ohio, formerly of Republic, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022.
She was born on January 17, 1925, in Republic, a daughter of Bianca Mori and Antonio Rondelli.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pio Marini; son, Anthony Marini; infant son, Gerald; brothers, Ralph Rundelli, Oliver Rondelli; sister, Thomasina Malachin.
Rose was a 1943 graduate of Redstone High School, member of Holy Rosary Church (from birth until it closed), retired after 40 years of service from Kroger's Grocery store in Uniontown.
She was a volunteer Pierogi maker for Holy Rosary Church for 10 years, and a 10 year volunteer for the Red Cross Blood Drive. She loved cooking, bingo, gardening, crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles.
Rose is survived by her daughter, Linda Jones and her husband Joseph, of North Ridgeville, Ohio; granddaughter, Andrea Elswick and her husband Adam, from Broadview Heights, Ohio; grandson Nicholas Jones and fiancee Allison Ross, of Dallas, Tex.; great-granddaughter, Prudence Rose Gency.
Rose's family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, where Prayers of Transfer will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Frances of Assisi (Footdale Worship Center), with Father Marlen Pates, Celebrant. Interment to follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com
