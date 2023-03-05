Mansfield, Ohio
formerly of Masontown
Rose Savage Chepes, 85, of Mansfield, Ohio, formerly of Masontown, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at University Hospital, Ashland, Ohio.
She was born in McClellandtown, on January 4, 1938, the daughter of the late Mike and Minnie Dokish Savage.
Viewing and Funeral Services will be held from 9:30 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, in Carmichaels, with Father Sasa Nedic officiating. Interment at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church Cemetery, in Carmichaels.
Arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
