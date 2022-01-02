Masontown
Rose Sophie Liptock, 88, of Masontown, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 12, 1933, in Gates, a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Mehal.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Charles Liptock; two daughters, Cynthia (Gene) Beattie of Washington, and Susan Joseph of Masontown; and two sons, Charles (Carol) Liptock of Lemont Furnace, and Steven Liptock of Masontown; grandchildren, Michael and Steven Beattie, Jennifer and Matthew Liptock and Steven Liptock.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Ronald Joseph; and siblings, Mike, Joseph, George, Frank, Stanley, John, Henry, Eddie, Helen (Pellham) and Katherine (Liptock).
Rose was an avid sports fan. She loved to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates, Penguins and Steelers. She grew up playing and singing gospel, country and bluegrass music with her family and remained an avid music fan. She enjoyed singing with her musician grandson, Michael.
She loved animals and enjoyed watching birds from her back porch (especially cardinals). She always had a smile on her face and everyone she met was a friend.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 4, and until 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, when Prayers of Transfer will be said followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, with Father Marlon Pates as celebrant.
Interment follows in St. Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to Fayette Friends of Animals.
