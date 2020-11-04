Grindstone
Rose V. Panzone, 90, of Grindstone, died Monday, November 2, 2020.
She was born October 31, 1930, in Brownsville, to the late Michael and Elizabeth Tema Molar.
Rose was a member of the Grace Baptist Church of Grindstone.
She graduated from Brownsville High School Class of 1948.
She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Panzone; sons Jack and Ray Buck; nephew David Turner; brothers Michael and Joseph Molar; sisters Betty Gordetsky, Ann Sapko, Mary Lazar and Dorothy Addis.
She is survived by sister Jean Toporcer and husband Frank; nieces Dorita and husband James Brady, Rose Ann Geho, and Cindy and husband Jay Luckey; nephew Michael Turner; and many other nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service was under the care of SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, Brownsville. Due to the Covid-19 virus, there will be no public viewing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.