formerly of Fairchance
Roseann Gismondi, 81, of Lake City, Fla., passed away peacefully at 11:30 p.m. May 12, 2021, at Shands Medical Hospital, Gainsville, Fla., after suffering a major sudden stroke two days earlier. All four of her children were blessed to be at her bedside.
Roseann was born February 26, 1940, in Fairchance. She was a daughter of the late Michael and Josephine Miscovich and wife of the late Carl N. Gismondi.
Roseann lived in several places throughout her life including Cocoa Beach, Fla., Horseheads, N.Y., Westlake, Ohio, McMurray, Goldvein, Va. and St. Marys. She moved south to Lake City, Fla. in 2014 to be in warmer weather and near her daughter and family the last seven years.
She was very active at Epiphany Catholic Church, Lake City, where she enjoyed being part of the rosary making group, the bereavement committee and the women's group where she served as treasurer. Over the years, she was part of many organizations including garden clubs, alter and rosary society, and Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts.
Roseann was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, traveling and gardening. She had a remarkable ability to grow flowers, herbs and just about anything. She visited many parts of the United States and Canada. Also, she went to Europe several times and visited countries and cities including Rome, Italy, Zurich, Switzerland, Munich, Germany and Holland, Netherlands.
Roseann is survived by four children, Nick Gismondi and his wife Christine of Noblesville, Ind., Gina Gismondi Brocchi and her husband Craig of Lake City, Fla., Shelly Gismondi Haser and her husband Dan of Pittsburgh and Father Carl N. Gismondi Jr., FSSP, St. Mary Church, Conshohocken; seven grandchildren, Maria Gismondi, Nicholas Gismondi, Dominic Gismondi, Inga Haser, Luba Haser, Nadia Haser and Carly Rose Brocchi; one great-grandson, Leo Sigg; three sisters, Catherine Filmeck, Virgina Ignatowski and Francis Chaney; a brother, Charles Miscovich; many, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Roseann was the ninth child of 11 children and loved her family. She organized large family reunions and gatherings over the years. Her parents immigrated to the U.S. from Slovakia when they were older teenagers and Roseann kept in touch with her first cousins and their children in Slovakia until her death. She hosted her Slovak cousin Josefka Hromadkova for a visit in July 1997. Roseann loved to cook and bake, especially Eastern European poppy seed rolls. She will always be remembered by her children, grandchildren and extended family as a loving person who always found the best in people.
Roseann's funeral will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 22 in St. Mary Catholic Church, 140 W. Hector Street, Conshohocken. Roseann was a lifelong Catholic. Her funeral mass be the Requiem Mass of Gabriel Faure in the Extraordinary Form with Rev. Father Carl N. Gismondi Jr., FSSP presiding. She will be laid to rest in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown, in a private burial.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be offered to Children of the Immaculate Heart (CIH). CIH serves survivors of sex trafficking and opens the door to their restoration in Jesus Christ through holistic healing, therapy, job training, case management, education and more. https://www.childrenoftheimmaculateheart.org/donatetous.html
