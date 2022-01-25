Hopwood
RoseAnne Campbell (ne Morgan) died peacefully on the evening of January 22, 2022, surrounded by all of her children.
Rose a daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth and Robert E. Morgan; the wife, of Edward Campbell; the mother, of Colleen Campbell, Mary Theresa Campbell, Mary (Mike) Campbell-Spegar, Anne (Marcus) Campbell Thomeer, Patrice (James) Baranowski, Joan (Tim) Campbell-Rosbrook, Eileen (Tim) Knapp, Sharon (Henry Friend) Campbell, Edward Campbell, and Robert (Bonnie) Campbell; and the grandmother, of Katie, Ben, Nick, Michael, Chelsea, Rachael, Nathan, Daniel, Amanda, Samuel, Mia, Christopher, Luke, Morgan, Casey, Eddie, and Paul.
Rose was born on July 22, 1937, in Pittsburgh, the fifth of six children, and she lived in Kentucky until she was two. She spent most of her life in her beloved Deer Lake-a place, she was known to say, that was as pretty as any vacation spot. She loved to swim its waters and walk its edges, activities she carried out into her eighties. She met her husband, Edward, a classmate of her brother’s, when she was a student at St. John’s High School in Uniontown. The two wed in their early 20s. Ed worked as a writer and reporter. Rose, who graduated from St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, as part of the Class of 1958, worked as a registered nurse, first in Pittsburgh and then at Henry Clay Villa. The two had 10 children, eight daughters and two sons (in that order!). They built a house at Deer Lake not far from the one in which Rose herself had grown up; they built a life for themselves and their children. It was not a life without hardship, without loss: in the course of her life, Rose buried three of her daughters and one of her sons, as well as her husband. She endured.
RoseAnne loved classical music and the Pittsburgh Steelers, shredded wheat and congo squares (with butterscotch chips). She loved bird-watching and family-watching: never someone who sought the spotlight, you could always find her just off to the side of the center of any family gathering, laughing into her hand.
When on the phone with her children and grandchildren, she kept careful notes of the details of their conversations and, at the end of call, never failed to thank them for calling. She was the kind of grandmother who was first in line for school pick-up, who would hang up your kindergarten artwork for (without exaggeration) decades. She was not a woman without fear; her later years were an example to her family of how to let go of those fears. She spent her final days in a sun-streamed room down the road from the beloved waters of Deer Lake, in the company of those she most loved.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 28, 2022 in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD, PA, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Johns R.C. Church. Interment will be private for the family and held in Visitation Cemetery.
“In lieu of flowers please send donation to Amedisys Hospice, 1368 Mall Run Road, suite 624, Uniontown, Pa. 15401.
