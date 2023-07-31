Roseanne M. Gucciardo Kraus, 86, of Uniontown, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, with her loving family by her side.
She was born May 28, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Leonard and Angela DiCicco Gucciardo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Kraus.
Left to cherish her memory, are her children, Jerry Kraus and his wife, Janice, and Wendy Barber and her husband, Robert. Her grandchildren, Joshua Barber, Nicole Barber and her husband, Dylan Higbee, Sarah Barber and her husband, William Brown, Crystal Ochwat and her husband, Tom, and her great-grandson, Jake Ochwat. Her siblings, Leonard Gucciardo and his wife, Suzanne, Patrick Gucciardo and his wife, Judy, and Joanne Harris and her husband, Richard.
Roseanne was a member of Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church and enjoyed playing tennis and going to her card club with her friends.
The family would like to thank the Fresenius Kidney Care Center and the Interfaith Caregivers who made it possible to take her for her dialysis sessions, her Pastor James Engel for his comfort and blessings, and WVU Medicine Hospice for their care. Services are private for the family.
