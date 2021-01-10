Rosebud Matilda Ridgely, 89, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
She was know to many locals as "Miss Penneys" due to working at JCPenney for many years.
She was a daughter of the late Daniel James and Queen Esther Barrett.
She was the mother of Jeffrey Ridgely and the late Steven Ridgely and Renee Adams; sister of Marie Clark, Nathaniel Barrett, and the late Windsor, Gloria and George; Mum Mum to Mariena Workman (Moses) and Ayeesha Ridgely (Katie); great Mum Mum of Malia and Maya Workman and Stella Colgan; an aunt, cousin, niece and friend to many; special neighbor/friend/bonus momma to Kelly Asbury and Myra Crenshaw.
A future memorial will be announced.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
