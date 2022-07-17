Fairchance
Rosella "Dottie" Catherine Rankin Campbell, 82, of Fairchance passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Washington, on July 7, 1940, a daughter of Harry and Henrietta Rankin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters: Mary Jane Williams, Ann Phillips, Irene Crupe, Gladys Bush and Geraldine Fisher; brothers: Donald Rankin, Bob Rankin and Harry Rankin; grandson, Alan Lee Wilson.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 62 years, Raymond Larry Campbell; daughter, Cheryl Wilson and her husband Alan of Smithfield; son, Larry Campbell and his wife, Melissa of Colo.; grandchildren: Shannon (Dan) Rockwell, Larry Campbell, David Campbell, Samantha (Chris) McClain; great grandchildren: Colin and Nathan Rockwell, Riley, Camden and Bentley McClain, Xander Campbell and Gunnar Campbell; sister, Freda Ritz; brothers: Ronald Rankin and James Rankin.
Dottie was a homemaker who liked to sew and do crossword puzzles. She loved flowers, chocolate and enjoyed bingo.
In honoring Dottie's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service.
A private family graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery.
The GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME INC., has been entrusted with Dottie's professional funeral services.
Online condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com
