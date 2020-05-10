Uniontown
Rosemarie Benko Elias, 84, of Uniontown, passed on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her home.
She was born May 4, 1936, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Joseph J. and Anna Leagit Benko; wife of the late John Moore and Harper Albert Elias; sister of Michael J. Benko Sr. of Uniontown; aunt of Michael "Joe" Benko Jr., Richard Glenn Benko and Dolores Kay Belanger, all of Virginia; Anna Marie Benko of Maryland, Marlene Roll, Jerry Kaider and Nick Hutnick, all of Uniontown; and other cousins still survive.
She worked at a consignment shop and did housekeeping work for many families.
Rosemarie was a faithful churchgoer, loved bingo and would always lend a helping hand to those around her. She left an impact on everyone she came across, even if neither individual noticed it at first. She loved driving her car to Maryland to visit her brother and other family members when she had the chance. Throughout her life she spent a portion of her time collecting family memorabilia, coins and jewelry. She will be missed by many of her family in the surrounding states and friends in Uniontown
Due to protective measures observed during the Coronavirus Pandemic, private Funeral Services were held for her family at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. Interment followed in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
