Uniontown
Rosemarie “Rodie” Gabriel passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Rodie was born on April 27, 1941, daughter of the late Leslie and Freda Hixenbaugh Brown.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Elias “Eli” Gabriel; and brother, Leslie Brown, Jr.
She spent the early years of her life in Perryopolis before moving to Uniontown and graduating from North Union High School.
As a lifelong member of Saint George Maronite Catholic Church, Rodie faithfully served her parish, holding memberships and offices, including the Ladies Guild and Altar Rosary Society. Rodie also served her church by participating in various functions, such as Mercy Meals, church picnics, and other events.
Rodie lived a life of service to her community. With the support of her husband Eli, Rodie founded, Love the Children, a donation drive providing holiday gifts and support to organizations and children in the Uniontown area for 22 years. This initiative was largely supported by the members of Saint George Maronite Catholic Church and the Uniontown community. Another vital part of Rodie’s community service was the Saint Vincent De Paul Society in Uniontown, where she worked as a day manager and volunteer for many years.
Rodie was a friendly, caring, positive, and generous person who will be remembered and missed by the many people she touched. She enjoyed cooking food for her family and morning coffee outings with her friends. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family dearly.
She will be greatly missed by her surviving family members; children, Gregory Gabriel (Beth), Leslie Yarish (James), Paula Gabriel; grandchildren, Christine Anderson (O. Scott), David Gabriel (Kayla), Rachel Hilton (Tyler), Rebecca Luketich (Samuel), Emily Yarish, Derek Soom, Ryan Soom, Nicole Soom, Mario Rubino; great-granddaughter, Natalie Hilton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.
Family and friends will be received in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, Extension, Uniontown from 2 to 4 and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The prayer service will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The Parish Rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at Saint George Maronite Catholic Church, 6 Lebanon Terrace, Uniontown, followed by the Funeral Service at 10 a.m. with Father Aaron J. Sandbothe officiating. Interment will be held at Mount Macrina Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or other tributes, please make contributions to Saint George Maronite Catholic Church in Uniontown, in Rodie’s memory. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.