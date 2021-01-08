Rosemarie Laurita

New Salem
Rosemarie “Sally” Laurita, 91, of New Salem, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in her home, with her family by her side.
She was born March 20, 1929, in Menallen Township, a daughter of the late Wilbur and Mary Rebold Savage.
Sally was a graduate of Uniontown Area High School.
Years ago, she was employed as a part-time teacher’s aide at Intermediate Unit One, but most of her life was devoted to being a homemaker, mom and grandma. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, playing cards with her card club, but most of all she enjoyed quilting and was proud of her many handmade quilts.
Sally also loved her evening chats with her special friend, Kathy Reposky.
Sally was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church of Footedale and also The Christian Mothers, and New Salem American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland A. Laurita of 56 years; infant son John Savage; sons Roland L. Laurita and Mark A. Laurita.
Sally is survived by two sons, Michael J. Savage, and Anthony J. Laurita and his wife, Kathy; daughter Mariann Turner and husband Bill. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Michael John Savage (Davina), Roland L. Laurita (Christine), Mario Laurita (fiancee Ashley), Anthony Laurita, Dominic Laurita, William Turner, David Turner (Nicole), Maria Riddell (Kenneth); 12 great-grandchildren, Holden, Isabella, Gianna, Sadie, Bryson, Ava, Cj, Kenny, Finn, Mason, Elise and Baby boy Turner due in April.
The family would like to thank the staff of Amedisys Hospice, especially Staci Miller who brightened her mornings.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in her name to The American Cancer Society or to a charity of one’s choice.
Friends will be received in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 10, and until 9:30 a.m. Monday, January 11, when a prayer service will be held followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church - Footedale, with the Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mount Macrina Cemetery.
Pennsylvania guidelines for COVID-19 and mask wearing must be adhered to.
