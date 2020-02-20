Masontown
Rosemary “Tootsie” Capitoni, 83, of Masontown, passed away February 17, 2020.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, February 21, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, and until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 22, when Prayers of Transfer will be said. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church, Masontown, with Father John V. DiBacco as Celebrant.
Interment at St. Agnes’ Cemetery, Masontown.
