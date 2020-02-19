Masontown
Rosemary “Tootsie” Capitoni, 83, of Masontown, passed away February 17, 2020, in her residence.
She was born in Martin, on April 7, 1936, a daughter of the late George and Anna Helen Poland Ponick.
Before retiring, Tootsie was employed as a seamstress at Gateway Manufacturing Company. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish where she sang in the church choir and was a member of the Christian Mothers. She enjoyed sewing and reading and loved to ride the roller coasters at Kennywood Park.
Tootsie was predeceased by her parents; husband Ralph Capitoni; brothers George Jr. “Sonny” Ponick and Richie Ponick; and sister Betty Aiello.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Geno (Linda) Capitoni of Carmichaels and Sandy (Tom) LeDonne of Morgantown, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Gina (Mark) Facciolo, Jennifer Capitoni and fiance Tyler Goralski; Dominic (Sarah) Capitoni; Vincent (Lindsey) LeDonne and Mario LeDonne; four great-grandchildren, Carlo and Gemma Facciolo, Francesca and Gabriel Capitoni; sister Louise Savini; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved faithful companion “Bella.”
The family would like to thank the Care Teams of Family Practice Pulmonary Clinic and The Oncology Depts at West Virginia University (WVU) Medicine, as well as the Masontown Hospice Team. They are true angels. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Masontown Hospice Team or the WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, February 21, in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, and until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 22, when Prayers of Transfer will be said. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church, Masontown, with Father John V. DiBacco as Celebrant.
Interment at St. Agnes’ Cemetery, Masontown.
