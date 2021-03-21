Uniontown
Rosemary E. Smith, 75, of Uniontown, died Thursday, March 18, 2021. She was born November 11, 1945, in Connellsville, a daughter of Patricia Bell Ruggeri and stepfather Pete Ruggeri.
In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters.
Left to cherish Rosemary's memory are her devoted husband, James F. Smith Jr.; a daughter, Jamie Lynn Smith and husband Tracy of Connellsville; three sons, Donald E. Brown and husband Tom House of Uniontown, Brian K. Brown of Uniontown and James F. (Gibby) Brown of Parkville, Md.; three grandchildren, Vincent Paschke Jr. and wife Amber, Allicia Thompson and husband Dustin of Scottdale, and Cassie Foy and husband Jeremy of Japan; one great-grandson, Ethan Paschke; four brothers and three sisters; and many nieces and nephews; and dear friend Robin Ruggeri and Bobby Metheny.
Rosemary was a member of Saint Rita's Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed bingo and helping others.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Services will be private at her request.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.