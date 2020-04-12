Masontown
Rosemary Geisel Berkshire, LPN, 60, of Masontown, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. She was born at Uniontown Hospital in Uniontown, October 26, 1959. She was the beloved wife for 40 years of Timothy R. Berkshire Sr.
Rosemary was a 1977 graduate of Albert Gallatin Senior High School; a 1997 graduate of the Fayette County Area Vocational Technical School Practical Nursing Program where she received her LPN license; and was a lifelong member of St. Francis of Assisi Church (formerly All Saints Church) of Masontown.
Rosemary is predeceased in death by her parents, Clyde and Catherine Geisel; father and mother-in-law, Rev. Charles L. and Grace Berkshire; brother and sister-in-law, Gregory and Gail Geisel; sister-in-law, Elissa St. Clair Berkshire (all of Masontown); sister-in-law, Jean Geisel of Greensburg, and Dale Girard (significant other of sister Judith Geisel) of Hopwood.
Rosemary is survived by her husband, Timothy R. Berkshire Sr.; daughter, Amber M. Berkshire and fiance George Samuels; son, Timothy R. Berkshire Jr. and fiance Jessica Pantalo; three grandsons, Eli Gregory Berkshire-Samuels; Luke and Dylan Pantalo (all of Masontown); sister, Judith C. Geisel of Uniontown; brother Mark A. Geisel of Uniontown, brother Michael J. Geisel and significant other Vickie Reed Jones of Morgantown, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Linda L. Berkshire Sisler of Oakland, Md.; brother-in-law, Charles L. Berkshire Jr. of Masontown; brother-in-law, Logan R. Berkshire and wife Beth of Wilmington, N.C.
Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many other relatives and friends, too numerous to list.
Rosemary wanted to be remembered for her kind heart, her love for her family and friends, her laughter and sense of humor, a true friend, her love for animals and also for the gatherings with family and friends that were always surrounded by so much good food and laughter. She also wanted to be remembered that even though nursing is tough, it was her calling and passion. She loved her extended family, the Eckert family, and never just considered them as just a job. First and foremost, she wanted to be remembered for her love of God.
Rosemary's wishes were to be cremated but because of the current health situation, her remains will be held until all family and friends can gather safely for a celebration of her life. Our family sends everyone our love and prayers for all to keep safe and healthy until then. Thank you and may God bless everyone, from the Berkshire and Geisel families. Rosemary is now Rejoicing in Paradise.
