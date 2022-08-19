Uniontown
Rosemary J. Atwater Winning, 97, of Uniontown, went to be with Our Lord, Saturday, August 13, 2022, with her family by her side.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDERW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown.
Viewing will continue in the funeral home from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, followed by a service celebrating Rosemary’s life at 11 a.m. with Reverend Terry Collins officiating. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Memories and condolences maybe shared at adferguson.com and the funeral home Facebook page.
