Rosemary Kupets Hogan, 62, went to be with her Lord suddenly Saturday, March 6, 2021, from her home.
She was born October, 15, 1958, a daughter of the late John Anthony and Martha Ann Skowronek Kupets.
Rosemary was a very dedicated wife to her husband, James Harvey Hogan; loving mother to her children, Jenna (Stephen) Churilla of Delmont, James Harvey Hogan II and fiancee Kayla Bayne of Uniontown, and Joshua Adam Hogan of Merrittstown.
Rosemary was the sister of John "Dan" Kupets (Joyce) of Uniontown, Mark Kupets (Patti) of Athens, Ga., Janine Holbrook (John) of Alexandria, Va., Martha West (John) of Mechanicsburg, Rita Kelly (Brent) of Damascus, Md., Trudy Bennett (Michael) of Danville, and Kristen Luna (Alex) of McLean, Va. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who she loved dearly.
A graduate of both California University of Pennsylvania and Waynesburg University, Rosemary worked as a Registered Nurse.
Family and friends will be welcomed from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 12, in the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. A blessing service for family will take place at 5 p.m. with Father William G. Berkey, celebrant. Interment will be private.
All PA Covid-19 restrictions will be followed including the wearing of facemasks and social distancing.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
