Sergeant Rosemary Louella Akers, 64, of Dunbar Township, Monarch, passed away peacefully, Monday, July 12, 2021, at Transitions Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Washington, after her battle with ALS.
She was born February 25, 1957, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Charles and Harriet Dawson Shrader.
She was Baptist by faith.
Rosemary proudly served her country in the United States Army, where she achieved the rank of Sergeant. She also served the U.S. Government in the Secret Service for 10 years.
Rosemary loved to read all the time and never wanted to stop learning. She had multiple bachelor's and master's degrees, from nursing, to law, and to child psychology, each of which she held a job in at some point, until she found a desire to learn a new trade or skill.
Rosemary is survived by her children, Laura Akers of Seattle, Wash. and Lisa Harshman of Connellsville; sisters, Joann Peshko, Jane Cardaman and Florrendia Shrader; brother, Daniel Carnack; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Akers.
Family and friends will be received in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 North Pittsburgh Street, Connellsville, PA 15425, from 4 p.m. until the hour of the funeral service at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, with Pastor Michael Peton officiating.
Rosemary will be laid to rest with full Military Honors in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, at 10 a.m. Thursday. If you would like to go in procession to the cemetery, we ask that you arrive at the funeral home to get into line by 8:30 a.m.
