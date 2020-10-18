formerly of Thompson 2
Rosemary Margaret Cherban passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Rosey, as she was known, was born in Brownsville May 20, 1950. She is survived by her son, Kenny Bittner; her sister, Eileen Cherban McKinney; her nieces, Rachel Bartanowicz and Allison Slifer; and six great-nieces and nephews.
Rosey graduated from Brownsville Area High School, Uniontown Hospital School of Nursing in 1971, Penn State with a bachelor of nursing in 1976 and the University of Indiana with a master's in nursing in 1986. After graduation from the Uniontown Hospital School of Nursing, she worked as a registered nurse at the Uniontown and Indiana Hospitals and then as a nursing instructor at Mt. Aloysius College in Cresson and Trident Technical College in Charleston, S.C.
Rosey, RN, MSN, OCN, was a member of the Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society of Nursing and was named Outstanding Nurse by South Carolina. She loved the Steelers and living in South Carolina. Rosey will be missed by family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held during a more tranquil time.
