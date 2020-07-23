Rosemary Tressler

Connellsville
Rosemary "Rosie" Tressler, 92, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born October 13, 1927, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Angelo and Josephine DelSordo Capo.
Rosie was a graduate of Connellsville High School Class of 1945 and a long standing member of the Albright United Methodist Church, South Connellsville.
Rosie married her sailor, the love of her life for 70 years, Guy Tressler Jr. June 8, 1946.
Rosie is survived by her daughter, Sandra Kay Russell; two sons, Guy D. Tressler III of Pittsburgh, and Mark D. Tressler and wife Kimberly of Connellsville; two grandchildren, Brennen D. Tressler and wife Liliana of San Diego, Calif., and Devon Alyse Tressler; two great-grandsons, Anthony Mark Tressler and Christopher James Tressler; brothers Jerry Capo, Nick Capo, and Angelo Capo Jr. and wife Linda.
In addition to her parents, Rosie was predeceased by her husband, Guy D. "Rick" Tressler; a brother, Frank Capo; and son-in-law Earl K. Russell.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, July 24, in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville, (724) 628-9033, with Pastor Steven Lamb officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rosies' family requests those attending wear face masks and practice social distancing. Funeral home capacity will be limited to 25 people during viewing hours.
To sign the guest registry, visit www.martuccifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.