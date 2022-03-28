Brownsville
Rosina C. Endsley, 78, of Brownsville, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.
She was born February 15, 1944, in New Eagle, to the late Salvatore and Rosina Fillippili Nudo.
She was predeceased by her husband, Gerald W. Endsley; sisters, Carolina Lambert and Mary Watazychyn; and a brother, Ralph Nudo.
She is survived by several stepchildren; nieces, nephews; and two special godchildren.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m., the hour of service, Wednesday, March 30, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. Private interment will be held.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.