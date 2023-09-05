When they said she would not over come, she did anyway. Defying the odds at every turn to stay with us. This time God had other plans and called his angel, Rosmary Ann Smetanka, home on Friday, Sept 1, 2023.
She simply lit up a room and was a true inspiration. Giving all glory to God for letting her grace our lives for all the years she did.
Her lungs were tired but her spirit was so alive. Battling cancer, pneumonia, COVID all took a toll on her body but never on her spirit.
In final moments with her loving family by her side she made a graceful exit with Pastor Winfrey sending her on her way with a final prayer.
Preceded in death by her husband John "Shorty" Smetanka who will be waiting on the other side to pick up where he left off, taking care of heralso quite sure they will again be seeing eye to eye on things.
When a family looses a mom the heart and soul of a family is broken. She will be sadly missed by her surviving children, John E Smetanka, Jr. & wife Kim, Lemont Furnace, Cynthia M. Alawan & husband Deeb, Strongsville, Ohio, Matthew J. Smetanka, Perryopolis, Marijo Arison & husband Bobby, Perryopolis; grandchildren, Mitzi, Corey, Chelsea, Kamley, Deeb Jr., Kaitlyn and Colton; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Carly.
Her work was her family. For years making each one of us great through her advise whether we wanted it or not; to be a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister.
Often times we referred to her as Dr. Rose. One would swear she had her very own medical degree. She will be missed at our girls' weekends. Whether we were going to Lady Luck where she was loving referred to as "Grandma" or enjoying her favorite "Pizza Louie's" around her kitchen table. There will not be one Golden Girl episode that she will not come to mind.
Her deep faith in God gave her comfort. Her loss has put a hole in our hearts that will never be the same, but will be mended with wonderful memories only a truly wonderful mom could have made.
In lieu of flowers please donate to St Jude. www.stjude.org
By the way, if she is voting in the 2024 election whoever completes her mail in ballot please kindly vote Republican she requests!
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, in the ELEY/McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Fayette City, Pa. www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com
Funeral service will be held Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 12 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Vincent L. Winfrey, Sr officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Washington Cemetery, Perryopolis, Pa.
