Uniontown
Ross E. Fike Jr., 85, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022. He was born October 18, 1936, in Markleysburg.
Ross was preceded in death by his parents, Ross Fike, Sr. and Jessie Workman Fike; and his sisters, Doris Ackerman and Nancy Friend Milliren.
Ross is survived by his loving wife, Janet of 65 years; his daughter, Kathy (Jeffrey) McCabe of Uniontown; two grandchildren, Amanda (Grant) Wynia of Indianapolis, Ind., Matthew (Angela) McCabe of Stevensville, Mont.; and two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Otto McCabe. His daughter and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He is also survived by his sister, Judith Fearer; and his brothers, Ed Fike and Harry Fike.
Ross completed 60 years of service with the United States Postal Service, driving over a million miles as a STAR route mail carrier.
Ross was also a long-time member of the Asbury United Methodist Church and Laurel Lodge #651 Free & Accepted Masons.
Ross was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Ruby Memorial Hospital and Lafayette Manor for their wonderful care and kindness in Ross' final days.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, July 21, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, 1189 National Pike, Hopwood, where a funeral service will follow at 10, with Pastor Don Henderson officiating. Interment immediately following at Asher Glade Cemetery in Asher Glade, Md.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar Street, Uniontown.
