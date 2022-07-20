Uniontown
Ross E. Fike, Jr., 85, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, July 21, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, 1189 National Pike, Hopwood, where a funeral service will follow at 10, with Pastor Don Henderson officiating. Interment immediately following at Asher Glade Cemetery in Asher Glade, Md.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Asbury United Methodist Church, 20 Dunbar Street, Uniontown.
