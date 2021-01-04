Hopwood
Ross Girard Jr., age 94, of Hopwood passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Laurel Ridge Nursing Center.
He was born on October 16, 1926 in Uniontown. He is the son of the late Ross Girard Sr. and Jenny Deforrest Girard, and step-mother, Mollie Muller Girard.
Ross was a veteran of World War II having served honorably in the United States Army. He was employed and retired from Uniontown Builders after 41 years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty June Savage Girard; his siblings, Sara Brown, Virginia Rabatin, Albert Girard, and Mary Ichesco; son, Dale L. Girard in 2015, and daughter, Debra Gail Girard Yowler in 2019.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Kathryn Girard of Uniontown; son-in-law, Bruce W. Yowler of Hopwood; grandchildren, Dale Brasfield (Kathy) of Shelburn, Ind., Tawnya Trainor of Uniontown, and Angela Yowler of Orlando, Fla., and special nephew, Mickey Ichesco from Ypsilanti, Mich.; and other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 4 and until 11 a.m., the time of the service Tuesday, January 5 in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Pa. with pastor David Herring officiating the service. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded graveside by AMVETS General Marshal Post 103, Hopwood, Pa.
The family wishes to thank all of his nurses, aids and staff of Laurel Ridge Nursing Center.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldr.crawfordfuneralhome.com
