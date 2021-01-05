Hopwood
Ross Girard Jr., age 94, of Hopwood passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Laurel Ridge Nursing Center.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 4 and until 11 a.m., the time of the service Tuesday, January 5 in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Pa. with pastor David Herring officiating the service. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded graveside by AMVETS General Marshal Post 103, Hopwood, Pa.
The family wishes to thank all of his nurses, aids and staff of Laurel Ridge Nursing Center.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldr.crawfordfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.