World traveler and community volunteer, Dear brother, uncle and friend
Ross M. Verbisky, CRNA (Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, retired) at Washington University in St. Louis, Mo., passed away Friday, June 11, 2021.
A memorial visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 10. in the chapel in Highland Cemetery, California, followed immediately by a memorial service, with the Rev. Rod Johnson officiating.
“If your in the area please come and visit me. I’ll be waiting.”
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Sheldon Arts Foundation, 3648 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63108.
Local funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME, INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth Street, California, PA 15419.
