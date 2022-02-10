Fayette City,
Jefferson Township
Ross Myron Ackinclose, 79, of Fayette City, Jefferson Township, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in Penn Highlands, Mon Valley Hospital.
He was born October 18, 1942, in Charleroi, son of Roscoe Ackinclose and Mary Bird Ackinclose Swartz.
He was a lifetime member of Little Redstone Presbyterian Church, where he served many years on church session and as an Elder. Ross was also an authorized Lay Minister.
He was a graduate of Brownsville High School and California University of Pennsylvania, with a degree in elementary education. He was retired from Frazier School District with 41 years of service, as an elementary teacher and also middle school science teacher. He first taught at West Jefferson Elementary. He was educator of the year one time, assistant basketball coach and middle school student's assistant team member at Frazier.
He was a member of the Perryopolis Lions Club, and was and avid reader and gardener.
As both a teacher and minister Ross demonstrated his love for people. He will be missed by all who's lives he touched.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betsy" Young Ackinclose; son, Timothy Ackinclose of Hagerstown, Md., brother, Barry Ackinclose and wife Carolee of Perryopolis; sister, Kathleen Swartz Thompson and husband Carl of Central, S.C.; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roscoe Ackinclose; mother, Mary Bird Ackinclose Swartz; step-father, James Swartz; brother, Roy Lee "Tiger" Ackinclose.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, in the ELEY-McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, Fayette City, PA.
Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, in the funeral home, with Pastor Joshua Scully officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Little Redstone Presbyterian Church, 304 Central School Road, Fayette City, PA 15438.
