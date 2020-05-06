Point Marion
Roxann Boyer Proffitt, 65, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, in her home.
Due to the current health crisis, visitation and services are private for the family and by invitation only. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Interment will be in Fletcher Cemetery, Cheat Lake, at a later date.
For the complete obituary, visit www.herod-rishel.com.
