Point Marion
Roxann Boyer Proffitt, 65, of Point Marion, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, in her home, following an illness of several months. Born September 5, 1954, in Ypsilanti, Mich., she was a daughter of the late Clark A. and Margaret Ann Cleaver Boyer.
She was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed looking after the needs of her family, and always a willing volunteer with several of the veteran and charitable organizations in Point Marion.
Surviving are her husband, Edward Coy Proffitt; two sons, Scott Friend and Bobby Friend, both of Point Marion; four grandchildren, Leanna Gardner, Camden Thompson, Faith Friend and Amy Friend; one great-grandchild due to arrive later this year; and two sisters, Terry Cooper, and Cheryl Lynn and husband JoeJoe, all of Point Marion.
Her brother, Ronald Clark "Bud" Boyer, passed away in 2010.
Due to the current health crisis, visitation and services are private for the family and by invitation only. Arrangements are in the care of RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Interment will be in Fletcher Cemetery, Cheat Lake, at a later date.
For words of condolences to Roxann's family, visit www.herod-rishel.com.
