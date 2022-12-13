Point Marion
Roxanne Earle, 61, of Point Marion, died Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Bella Nursing Home, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Uniontown, on November 22, 1961, she was a daughter of the late Virgil Perkins and Anna Uhler Warner.
She was formerly employed at Berkley Medical in Smithfield.
Surviving are her two daughters and their spouses, Brandi Pugh (Mark Guthrie) of Point Marion, with whom she made her home, and Jennifer and Tony Weaver of Morgantown, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Samantha Pugh, Kenneth Rohr and Annalise Guthrie; three great-grandchildren, Kenneth, Adeline and Avianna; a sister, Debra Gum of Wana, W.Va.; and an uncle, James Uhler, of Fairmont, W.Va.
Her husband, George Earle, is deceased; as are two brothers, Terry Myers and Bill Myers.
The family will receive friends in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, followed by a Memorial Service at 4 p.m., with Pastor Richard Haddix officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the family, at 501 Morgantown Street, Point Marion, PA 15474.
