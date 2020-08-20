Lemont Furnace
Roxanne Franks Minerd, 64, of Lemont Furnac,e passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. She was born in Connellsville May 6, 1956, a daughter of Shirley Oler Franks and the late Phillip Franks.
Roxanne was a 1975 graduate of Laurel Highlands School District. She was a member of Trinity Church of God, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and enjoyed the church trips. Roxanne served in the United States Army during Vietnam and was a member of Dorcus.
Left to cherish Roxanne's memory are her husband of 44 years, Matthew M. Minerd of Lemont Furnace; son Lonnie Minerd of Erie; daughter Danielle Wilson (Tom) of Uniontown; brothers Phillip Samuel Franks of Uniontown and Phillip Andrew Franks of Pittsburgh; sisters Jacqueline Lowery and Kimberly Sero (Frank), both of Uniontown, and Denise Phillip (Michael) of North Union; grandchildren Shane Minerd and Addison Franz; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 20, followed by a service at 8 p.m., with Pastor Stanley Flasher officiating. Interment will be private.
Donations in memory of Roxanne can be made to Trinity Church of God, 125 Lincoln Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
Due to state mandates, masks will be required to be worn along with social distancing during visitation and service.
