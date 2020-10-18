Hopwood
Roxanne McCarthy, 64, of Hopwood, sadly passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Roxanne had a generous spirit, extraordinary intelligence, and an irreverent sense of humor. She had a unique ability to convert strangers to friends wherever she went and was passionate about helping people, cooking, and community.
Roxanne grew up in Torrington, Conn. She graduated summa cum laude from New York University and went on to earn her J.D. from Fordham University School of Law.
After working as a lawyer in New York City, Roxanne left her legal career to raise her three children in New Jersey, later pursuing a career as a therapist and earning her Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology. She later relocated to the Uniontown area, where she opened a restaurant in Hopwood, Dr. McCarthy's Kitchen. She also served on the board of Genesis House, a non-profit, faith-based residence for men moving through the recovery process. Roxanne also volunteered as a counselor and assisted with multiple events for the organization.
She is survived by her sister, Sharon Klay; and her three children, Kira, Ryan and Rebecca McCarthy; and their father, John McCarthy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Eugene Malone and Cassandra Malone. She will live on in the hearts and minds of her family and the many people she touched through her work.
The family will hold a private memorial in Chalk Hill. Condolences may be sent c/o Sharon Klay, P.O. Box 309, Chalk Hill, PA 15421.
Arrangements by the new Elmer L. Herman Funeral Home, 412-521-2768.
