Formerly of Uniontown
Roxanne S. Davis, 65, of Yukon, Okla., formerly of Uniontown, passed Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Born October 11, 1954, in Uniontown, she was the beloved wife of Douglas M. Davis; loving mother of Regina K. Davis.
Roxanne was a nutritionist at Mustang School District. She enjoyed the mountains, especially in the fall, and her favorite pets were Romeo, her horse; Cinnamon, her cat; and Spike and Morgan, her dobermans.
She will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, and for the life she lived.
She leaves behind her two brothers, David Sweitzer and wife Patricia Sweitzer, and Lee Switzer; her niece, Dr. Emily Sweitzer and husband Scott Bush and their daughter, Helena Bush.
Viewing will take place from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 13, at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 14. Interment will follow at Mt. Macrina Cemetery.
Tributes are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
