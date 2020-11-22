Belle Vernon
Roxanne Vestrate Haines, 61, of Belle Vernon, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Jefferson Regional Hospital, Jefferson Hills. She was born in Connellsville, May 18, 1959, a daughter of the late Henry Gasper and Terry Lee Morris Vestrate.
She is survived by her daughter, Tawnya Haines and her husband David Britt; grandson, Brandon Britt.
In honoring Roxanne's wishes, her professional funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.