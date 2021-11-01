McClellandtown
Roy Dale Clark, Sr., 57, of McClellandtown, passed away October 29, 2021 at WVU Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown, with his family by his side.
He was born in Uniontown, on June 13, 1964, the son of the late Earl and Lela Robertson Clark.
Roy was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School, and a member of IPL "Independent Pool League" of Fayette County. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Before retiring he was employed as a Mechanic at Sickles Garage, in Uledi.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Earl LaFette Clark, and sister Linda Ansell.
He is survived by his wife, Linda S. Butler Clark; daughters: Samantha Jo Collins, Mercedes Dawn Clark, Debbie Clark, and Chasidy M. Kalbaugh; sons: Roy Dale Clark, Jr., James Earl Clark, and Richard Patrick Clark; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and sisters: Juanita Sickles, Shirley Lukac, and Carolyn Yingling.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the JOHN S MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME and from 10 until 11 a.m., the hour of service, on Tuesday, in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Buzz Hall officiating.
Interment at Walnut Hill Cemetery Uniontown, PA.
