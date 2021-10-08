Uniontown
Roy Daniel Evans, 70 of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, October 5th at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Connellsville, on December 22, 1950, son of the late Roy H. Evans and Elma Jean Mosako.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Evans.
Roy worked as a self-employed mechanic. He was a social member of the Catholic War Veterans.
Roy enjoyed racing cars, playing cards and loved trucks. He enjoyed his beer and enjoyed life.
Left to cherish Roy's memory are his wife Twila Evans; sons, Daniel Evans of Uniontown and Joe Ray Evans (Stephanie) of Smithfield; daughters, Shondell Baker (Rob), Shannon Renee Bowman (Travis), and Misty Ulderich (Nathan) all of Uniontown; brothers William Evans (Darlene), Kenny Evans and Joe Evans (Mary Ellen) all of Uniontown; sisters, Sheila Barnett (Ed) of Smock and Tammy Evans (Bill) of Cardale; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; special granddaughter, Mikayla Bowman.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where the family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday October 10th, visitation will continue from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, October 11th, followed by a service celebrating Roy's life at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. James Gear officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
