Republic
Roy E. Russman, 74, of Republic, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at his residence.
Roy was born in Uniontown, the son of Harry and Pearl Isler Russman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Moore Russman; two children, Verna and Roy Lee Russman; and two brothers, Harry Russman, Jr. and Lee Mclaughlin.
Roy is survived by his children, Roilin Santillo and husband Mike of Republic, Stella Lewis and husband Khalil of Uniontown, Priscilla Russman of Uniontown, Amy Davis of Uniontown, John Allen Russman of Masontown, and Jeffery Russman of Uniontown; 19 Grandchildren; 12 Great Grandchildren; step-mother, Edna Mae Russman of Uniontown; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, Stacey A. Dolfi, F.D., 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment is private
