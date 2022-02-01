Roy Edwin Kesner

Hopwood
Roy Edwin “Jake” Kesner, 98, of Hopwood, and formerly of Kline, WV passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at his home. He was born on May 22, 1923 on Kesner Mountain, West Virginia, son of the late John William Kesner and Mary Smith Kesner.
In addition to his parents, Jake was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor Mae (Sites) Kesner in 1985; an infant great grandson, “Buster” Nieman; three sisters, Blanche Harman, Evelyn Cornell and Arletta Sears; one brother, Stanley William Kesner. Jake was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Jake is survived by one son, Eddie Kesner and wife Paula of Farmington, WV; two daughters, Jackie Wolfe and husband Michael of Bruceton Mills, WV and Amy Kesner and Fiance Jeff Henry of Hopwood; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jake was a graduate of Franklin High School. He was a United States Army Veteran of World War II. He was a heavy equipment operator working road construction and surface coal mines. Jake was a member of the United Mine Workers Union. He was a member of South Mill Creek Church of the Brethren, Upper Tract, WV. As an avid dirt track racing fan, he spent many weekends traveling the country with Amy to attend dirt track races.
Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. time of service. Funeral service will be Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 1 p.m in the chapel of SCHAEFFER FUNERAL HOME in Petersburg, WV with Pastor William Johnson officiating.
Burial will follow in the Kline Cemetery, Kline, WV.
Memorials may be made to South Mill Creek Church of the Brethren, c/o Anna Lee Alt, 3861 South Mill Creek Road, Upper Tract, WV 26866 or Jumonville Camp and Retreat Center., 887 Jumonville Road, Hopwood, PA 15445.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.