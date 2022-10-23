Farmington
Roy James Duke, 64, of Farmington, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022.
Roy proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, October 24, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, with full military honors being accorded by the AMVETS Post 103 of Hopwood.
BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY has been entrusted with Roy’s professional funeral arrangements.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
